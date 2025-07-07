J Hagan Capital Inc. Invests $2.56 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

J Hagan Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of J Hagan Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,078,000 after purchasing an additional 733,309 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,148,000 after purchasing an additional 698,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,039,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,629,000 after purchasing an additional 220,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,963,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $286.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $287.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

