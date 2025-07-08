OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,458,000 after buying an additional 41,534 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 7,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

