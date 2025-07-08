Stratos Investment Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $22,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.77. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

