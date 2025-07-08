Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Partners in Financial Planning

Partners in Financial Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $52,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

