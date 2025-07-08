Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lessened by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 5.9% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $40,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.8%

QQQ opened at $552.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.84. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $557.20.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

