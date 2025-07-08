NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,986,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,574,000 after buying an additional 7,581,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,106.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,619,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6%

PFE opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.