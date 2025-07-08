Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.16 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.49. The company has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

