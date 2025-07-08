Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Increased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.1% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $23,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,195,000 after buying an additional 178,363 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,388,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $886,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $183.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.