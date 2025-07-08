Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires 18,351 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

