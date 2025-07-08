iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is M&T Bank Corp’s 7th Largest Position

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,804,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 83,318 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $715,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of IWD stock opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

