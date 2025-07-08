LTG Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LTG Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 11.5% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.54.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

