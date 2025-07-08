Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,651,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Walmart were worth $222,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 11.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 6,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 77.0% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 106,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,431,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,724,989.77. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $166,795.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 650,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,693,090.29. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,710,319 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $98.22. 1,048,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,850,652. The company has a market cap of $783.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

