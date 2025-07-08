NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,145,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after purchasing an additional 722,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.50.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $292.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $271.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.52. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

