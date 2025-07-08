Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Yuanbao Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $23.85. Yuanbao shares last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 74,925 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Yuanbao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th.

Yuanbao Trading Up 13.0%

About Yuanbao

Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.68 million for the quarter.

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine.

