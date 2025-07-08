Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Robocap Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 4.5% of Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $534.71 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.82 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $537.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

