Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.20, but opened at $21.94. Hut 8 shares last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 1,290,954 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

Hut 8 Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 39.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hut 8

In other Hut 8 news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 11,069 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $174,558.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,104.07. The trade was a 35.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Semah sold 11,363 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $147,150.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,807.10. The trade was a 41.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hut 8 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,546,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,075,000 after buying an additional 87,550 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,400,000. BIT Capital GmbH grew its stake in Hut 8 by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,818,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after buying an additional 187,773 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,115,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hut 8 by 181.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,287,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after buying an additional 829,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Further Reading

