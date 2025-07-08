Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.19. Itm Power shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 1,010 shares.

Itm Power Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Itm Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

