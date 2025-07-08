BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $6.67. BB Seguridade Participacoes shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 208 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

BB Seguridade Participacoes Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.

BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. BB Seguridade Participacoes had a return on equity of 77.90% and a net margin of 85.45%. Analysts anticipate that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

