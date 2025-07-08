Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.36. Nidec shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 20,938 shares.

Nidec Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.52 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Equities analysts expect that Nidec Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

