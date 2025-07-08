Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.35, but opened at $51.86. Li Ning shares last traded at $54.42, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

Li Ning Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 3.84%.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.