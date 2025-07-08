Apu Apustaja (APU) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Apu Apustaja has a total market cap of $61.97 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Apu Apustaja Profile

Apu Apustaja was first traded on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,157,626 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,157,625.52950862. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00018756 USD and is down -10.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $1,269,943.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

