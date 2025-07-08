SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.22, but opened at $9.00. SEGRO shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 400 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEGXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

SEGRO Stock Down 2.4%

SEGRO Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £20.6 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

