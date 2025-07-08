iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.3% of May Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

