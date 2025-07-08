Contrasting BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) & 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

BNCCORP has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Source has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BNCCORP and 1st Source, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 0.00 1st Source 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

1st Source has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.40%. Given 1st Source’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1st Source is more favorable than BNCCORP.

This table compares BNCCORP and 1st Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 15.14% 7.93% 0.84% 1st Source 24.17% 12.26% 1.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BNCCORP and 1st Source”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $52.44 million 1.91 $7.93 million $2.26 12.46 1st Source $574.21 million 2.79 $132.62 million $5.69 11.46

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. 1st Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNCCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of 1st Source shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of 1st Source shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

1st Source beats BNCCORP on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 7 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, and Kansas. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for construction equipment, new and pre-owned aircraft, auto and light trucks, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and finances construction equipment, aircrafts, medium and heavy duty trucks, step vans, vocational work trucks, motor coaches, shuttle buses, funeral cars, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

