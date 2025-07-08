Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 41,022 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,186,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,185,000 after purchasing an additional 305,532 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 177,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 1,280,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

