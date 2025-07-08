CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,611 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 3.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $34,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

RTX Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.67. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.42 and a 1 year high of $149.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

