Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,562 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Danaher were worth $145,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus decreased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.81. 304,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.71 and a 200 day moving average of $206.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.