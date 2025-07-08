Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after buying an additional 3,171,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after buying an additional 1,618,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,023,000 after buying an additional 807,748 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $305.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $308.40. The stock has a market cap of $502.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.43 and a 200-day moving average of $286.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

