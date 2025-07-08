Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $12.89. Maze Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 12,580 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.39).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maze Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAZE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,229,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Maze Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,153,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

About Maze Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

