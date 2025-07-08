Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,833.48 and last traded at $1,804.00, with a volume of 623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,795.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRFHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 0.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,684.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,505.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $42.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.92 by $10.78. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. will post 166.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.