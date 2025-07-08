Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.88, but opened at $10.38. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 479 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHAR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pharming Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Pharming Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $691.25 million, a P/E ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Featured Articles

