Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $544,000 Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after buying an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after buying an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,140,000.

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

