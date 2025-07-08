Investment Partners LTD. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $623.83 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $629.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $594.61 and a 200-day moving average of $583.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

