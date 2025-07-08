Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.57, but opened at $76.40. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $72.89, with a volume of 97,281 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSIX

Power Solutions International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30.

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.45 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a return on equity of 141.76% and a net margin of 15.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $46,540.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,944,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,513,418.87. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Power Solutions International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Power Solutions International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Solutions International in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Power Solutions International by 84.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.