B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

B Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.
B Communications Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $656.22 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.17.
About B Communications
B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Interior Landline Communication, Cellular Communication, Bezeq International Services, and Multi-Channel TV segments. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet services and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services.
