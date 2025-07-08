Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 830726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

