Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 394 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after buying an additional 84,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,405.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $253.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

