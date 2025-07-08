Sierra Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.4%

TSM stock opened at $229.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $237.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.