AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VGT opened at $670.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $675.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $616.29 and its 200-day moving average is $596.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

