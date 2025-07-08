DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,954 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,906 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.23% of EOG Resources worth $161,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in EOG Resources by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 89,521 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,302 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $121.81. The stock had a trading volume of 132,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,014. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

