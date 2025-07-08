Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shimano Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.87, but opened at $14.44. Shimano shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 492 shares traded.

Shimano Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Shimano alerts:

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $744.70 million for the quarter. Shimano had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.