iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Increased by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $183.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

