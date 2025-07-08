Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,133.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 274,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 879,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,213,813. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

