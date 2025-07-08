AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 226.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,148 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

JEPI opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

