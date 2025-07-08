Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,380.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,182.58.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total transaction of $2,945,320.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,614.58. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,289.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,211.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,041.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

