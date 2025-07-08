Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE stock opened at $248.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.79. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $260.55. The company has a market capitalization of $265.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

