Verge Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.82 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. Verge has a market cap of $85.47 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $108,909.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.81 or 0.00461677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00008319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00079883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.13 or 0.00291188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00015347 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00036821 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.