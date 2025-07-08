GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises about 2.9% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $248.91 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $260.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

