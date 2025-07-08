QUASA Price Reaches $0.0016 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 38.6% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $127.39 thousand and $491.48 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00002540 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00001973 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000013 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 254,553,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,925,274 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 254,553,218 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00161212 USD and is up 58.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $253.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

