Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is one of 15 public companies in the "BLDG PRD – WOOD" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Louisiana-Pacific to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Louisiana-Pacific pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Louisiana-Pacific pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 36.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Louisiana-Pacific and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Louisiana-Pacific 2 2 4 0 2.25 Louisiana-Pacific Competitors 188 1156 1094 47 2.40

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus target price of $106.63, suggesting a potential upside of 18.24%. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies have a potential upside of 22.26%. Given Louisiana-Pacific’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Louisiana-Pacific has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

94.7% of Louisiana-Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Louisiana-Pacific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Louisiana-Pacific and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Louisiana-Pacific 13.74% 23.75% 15.50% Louisiana-Pacific Competitors 7.65% 10.27% 6.04%

Risk & Volatility

Louisiana-Pacific has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Louisiana-Pacific’s competitors have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Louisiana-Pacific and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Louisiana-Pacific $2.94 billion $420.00 million 15.82 Louisiana-Pacific Competitors $4.93 billion $297.37 million -13.37

Louisiana-Pacific’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Louisiana-Pacific. Louisiana-Pacific is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Louisiana-Pacific beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products. Its Oriented Strand Board segment manufactures and distributes oriented strand board structural panel products comprising LP TechShield radiant barriers, LP WeatherLogic air and water barriers, LP Legacy premium sub-flooring products, LP NovaCore, LP FlameBlock fire-rated sheathing products, and LP TopNotch sub-flooring products. The LP South America segment manufactures and distributes oriented strand board structural panel and siding products. This segment distributes and sells related products for the region's transition to wood frame construction. It offers timber and timberlands and other products and services. sells its products primarily to retailers, wholesalers, and homebuilding and industrial businesses in North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

